HTC VIVE Focus Vision XR Extended Reality Headset for the Ultimate Mixed Reality Experience

HTC VIVE has launched its latest VR headset, the VIVE Focus Vision, an advanced Extended Reality (XR) device that promises to transform both gaming and enterprise applications. This new addition to the VIVE Focus Series features a range of improvements and features designed to deliver an unparalleled immersive experience.

HTC VIVE Extended Reality XR Headset

Key Takeaways Built-in eye tracking and motorized auto-IPD adjustment

DisplayPort mode for visually lossless PCVR experiences

Dual 16MP color cameras for stereoscopic full-color passthrough

Up to 120-degree FOV and 90 Hz refresh rate, with 120 Hz support via DisplayPort mode coming in late 2024

Combined 5k resolution across both eyes

Depth sensor for scene recognition

Infra-red sensor for enhanced tracking in low-light conditions

For Gamers and Enterprises

The VIVE Focus Vision XR headset is designed to cater to both PCVR and standalone gaming, as well as a variety of enterprise applications. With its DisplayPort mode, users can connect the headset directly to a PC graphics card, ensuring visually lossless experiences. This feature is particularly beneficial for PCVR gamers with extensive SteamVR game collections and enterprise users who require high-quality immersive experiences.

Enhanced Visuals and Comfort

The VIVE Focus Vision builds upon the popular VIVE Focus 3 platform, offering significant updates in visuals and comfort. The headset features a combined 5k resolution across both eyes, providing crystal-clear imagery. Additionally, the auto-IPD adjustment with integrated eye tracking ensures that the interpupillary distance of the lenses is automatically adjusted for each user, making it ideal for multi-user scenarios such as VR arcades and training events.

Advanced Mixed Reality Capabilities

Equipped with two front-facing color cameras, the VIVE Focus Vision Extended Reality headset enables stereoscopic passthrough, allowing users to see the real world with natural depth perception while wearing the headset. This feature enhances Mixed Reality experiences, making them more realistic and immersive. The headset also includes a depth sensor for scene recognition and an infra-red sensor for improved hand tracking in low-light conditions.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the VIVE Focus Vision priced at €1,229 and are open from September 18 through October 17, 2024. Customers who pre-order will receive a VIVE Wired Streaming Kit for DisplayPort mode, valued at USD $149, free of charge. Additionally, buyers will have the option to choose one of three popular game bundles as a complimentary package. The VIVE Focus Vision is expected to be available for purchase shortly after the pre-order period ends.

The VIVE Focus Vision XR headset is set to redefine the standards for immersive gaming and enterprise applications. With its advanced features, including built-in eye tracking, stereoscopic passthrough, and DisplayPort mode, it offers a versatile and high-quality experience for a wide range of users.

For those interested in exploring other areas, HTC VIVE also offers a variety of products and solutions tailored to different needs, from VR arcades to industrial training and collaboration tools. The VIVE Focus Vision is just one example of how HTC VIVE continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of virtual and mixed reality.



