Arpara 5K Micro OLED VR headset is a world first from $429

A new virtual reality headset has been created by Arpara offering the world’s first 5K micro OLED stand-alone, all in one VR headset. Offering users a combined resolution of 5120 x 2560 pixels the headset is powered by a Qualcomm XR2 processor and offers 3514 PPI, 32 PPD and DCI-P3 90%. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $429 or £324 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

5K OLED VR headset

“What if there was a way to step into a world of future technologies right now? Virtual Reality technology has come a long way, however, there are still many obstacles to conventional VR headsets including low-end resolution, bulky design, limited usage scenarios, and more. arpara™ is looking forward to bringing more people to immerse themselves into the world of VR, providing our VR enthusiasts and professionalists with exceptional cinematic quality with high-end resolution, featherweight, and flexible usage scenarios With arpara™, the future is closer than you think. Get ready to lose yourself in unbeatable visual entertainment as well as an unprecedented gaming experience.”

With the assumption that the Arpara crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Arpara 5K OLED VR headset project play the promotional video below.

“Imagine yourself exploring a stunning new metaverse with Wade Watts in Ready Player One. Featuring Micro-OLED displays and Qualcomm XR2 processor, arpara™ is designed for the immersive experiences of new worlds, such as building a personal paradise in Minecraft or venturing about with friends in LOL. For adventures closer to home, arpara™ also introduces you to a stunning new way to enjoy your favorite movies with cinematic quality anywhere you choose. Movies come alive right before your eyes. You will feel like part of the action as you trade punches with Sly Stallone or fall in love with your favorite anime character.”

Source : Kickstarter

