Qualcomm XR2 VR headset reference design revealed

Qualcomm has revealed a new reference design virtual reality headset it is created in the form of the XR2, created to provide a glimpse at what we can expect from possible 5G capable VR headsets in the future.

“The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 5G Platform is the world’s first XR platform to unite 5G and AI. Built to enable unrivalled extended reality experiences, the Snapdragon XR2 5G Platform enables users to explore every angle of their virtual world in 360 degree spherical view that captures the scene in vivid detail. And with rich 3D audio, users can experience high-fidelity sound in all directions.”

“Every move you make matters—and when you have an XR device that keeps up with your every step, head tilt or hand gesture, you get a real-world experience. Snapdragon XR2 enables 7 concurrent cameras, for precise motion tracking and gesture recognition so you can move the way that feels most natural to you while getting the most accurate and intuitive response in XR.”

For more details on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform 5G virtual reality headset jump over to the official Qualcomm website.

Source : Qualcomm : Upload VR

