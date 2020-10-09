The Expanse Season 5 trailer and release date

Amazon has confirmed that The Expanse Season 5 will be premier on December 16th 2020. The Expanse is a science fiction TV series developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, based on the series of novels of the same name written by James S. A. Corey.

“The future of The Belt has begun as Marco Inaros wages Armageddon against the Inners for a lifetime of oppression and injustice.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), accidental ship captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.”

The Expanse has received critical acclaim, with particular praise for its visuals, character development and political narrative. It received a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation and three Saturn Award nominations for Best Science Fiction Television Series.

Source : Amazon : Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals