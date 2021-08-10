AGM Hunter expandable rugged backpack hits Kickstarter

A new rugged backpack has been created by AGM Mobile in the form of the Hunter offering an expandable and durable multipurpose rugged backpack for both urban and outdoor adventures. Constructed using the companies nano weave material the backpack is fully waterproof and resistant to the roughest of weathers. Offering 32 litre volume the backpack is capable of carrying everything you need and protecting it from the rain, dust and elements.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $63 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the AGM Hunter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the AGM Hunter backpack project watch the promotional video below.

“Designing the hunter backpack was no easy task. Our team spent countless grueling hours, coming up with a foldover backpack that is able to accommodate your everyday lifestyle. We had to consider a design that was not only for outdoor, but also perfect for the office, city life and anywhere in-between. We looked into every single detail to the point where our team was literally working 16 hours per day. From AM to PM, we were redeveloping and improving the conception of the hunter backpack. After reviewing various sketches, we decided on the overall structure.”

Source : Kickstarter

