Cleep Pro wearable, waterproof 4K action camera

A new 4K action camera called the Cleep Pro has launched via Indiegogo and is equipped with EIS stabilization and offers a 60 minute record time on a single charge. Providing a lightweight wearable action camera that can be attached almost anything even your glasses. Capable of capturing 4K video at 30 frames per second and still 12 megapixel photographs from the camera is perfect for hands-free vlogging and also features slow motion, time lapse and wireless previewing. The camera is encased in an IP65 waterproof case and is affordably priced.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $169 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Cleep Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Cleep Pro 4K action camera project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Cleep Pro wearable 4k action camera is really simple and fast to use. Every time you shot a video or photos you receive vibration and led flashing feedback. Cleep Pro powerful EIS stabilization method reduces noise from your footage automatically. Unlike ordinary action cams which are commonly big and heavy, Cleep Pro only weighs 35 grams, which is as light as an egg.”

“Cleep Pro is so small that you can easily wear it as you want, carry it in your pocket,handbag, or even just fix it on your wrist. Compared with traditional action cam, Cleep Pro is much easier and faster to use. It doesn’t require experience to shot and doesn’t need extra settings. It Just starts ready to record your moment right away.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wearable 4K action camera, jump over to the official Cleep Pro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

