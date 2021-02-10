Orbit dynamically loaded exercise ball offers a unique work out

Orbit is a new exercise ball which is dynamically loaded with a weighted smaller ball inside to provide increased resistance and unique workout which helps you lose weight and stay fit in these challenging times.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Orbit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Orbit exercise ball project checkout the promotional video below.

“Exercise balls are great tools to improve one’s balance, coordination, flexibility, and core strength. Fitness professionals use them as an aid for physical therapy, rehab programs, stretching exercises, and more. While they may be versatile as a fitness tool, regular exercise balls might be boring for some. It has a weighted ball inside that creates and increases resistance when you spin it. It is great for working out muscles from your hips to your shoulders.”

"If this is the case, we have just the thing—Orbit Ball."

“When we created the Orbit Ball, we had every active person’s needs in mind. We want to make an exercise tool that is portable, unique, and will maximize your workout. With your support, we can speed up production and get our product quickly to your doorstep.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the exercise ball, jump over to the official Orbit crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

