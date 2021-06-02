Evo PlayStation 4 Tournaments 2021

Sony has today announced three open-format PS4 tournaments, allowing PlayStation gamers a chance to win cash prizes ahead of Evo 2021. tarting next week, the Evo Community Series features more than 120 tournaments across the globe, offering a total prize pool of $74,000 and more than 100 hours of broadcasts. Ready to showcase your skills on a global stage? Registration for Evo 2021 Online opens today, Steven Roberts VP, Global Competitive Gaming at SIE explains a little more.

“As part of this community celebration, PlayStation is hosting three tournaments from June 10 through August 3. Eligible PS4 players in select regions across the globe will be able to participate in these open-format competitions for a chance to vanquish rivals and win cash prizes (details below). Select matches will be broadcast on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as Evoâ€™s Twitch channel.”

“Whether you can perform frame-perfect inputs or simply enjoy watching the execution of a tricky combo, this culmination of fansâ€™ commitment to the fighting game community brings together different scenes over a shared love for the genre. Look forward to a record-breaking number of upsets, underdogs, and unforgettable moments at these highly accessible events. Register today on the PlayStation Competition Center or the Events tab on your PS4 console.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

