Ezviz 8 2K 360° Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera launched in the UK

Ezviz has launched its latest security camera in the UK, the Ezviz 8 2K 360° Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera the device will retail for $109.99 in the UK and it comes with a range of features.

EZVIZ Inc., the global smart home solution brand, is today sharing news of the UK launch of the H8 2K Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera. Boosted by on-board AI algorithm, this next level camera is one of the smartest in its category to detect activity and movement along with useful features to make communications easier. Part of the award-winning outdoor PT series, this model features a new cube-shaped appearance, and rotates smoothly with ultra-low noise for full-area protection. In addition to its most popular person and vehicle shape detection capabilities, its onboard AI also recognizes a waving hand. This enables children and the elderly, who are not necessarily very tech savvy, to send video calls to the user’s phone so they can always enjoy instant communication. When in action, the H8 Pro 2K can watch over a large garden or any outbuildings effortlessly, while freeing users from constant checking thanks to its smart notifications. Other features include 360° panoramic coverage, auto tracking, active defence with siren and strobe light, two way talk and colour night vision. The H8 2K Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera is available from Argos for only £109.99.

You can find out more information about the new Ezviz 8 2K 360° Pan & Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera over at the Ezviz website at the link below, the device is now available in the UK from retailers Argos.

Source Ezviz





