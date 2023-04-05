EZVIZ DL01S DIY Smart Lock unveiled

EZVIZ has announced that it is launching a new smart lock for your home in the UK, the EZVIZ DL01S DIY Smart Lock. The device is designed to transform your old front door lock into a modern smart lock.

The EZVIZ DL01S DIY Smart Lock is now available to buy in the Uuk for £129.99 for the kit and if you want the model that includes a keypad then this is also available for £169.99.

For family or friends who visit, there’s no need to pass keys around or try to hide them under the plant pot! With the EZVIZ App, permanent or time limited access can be created for trusted loved ones. This is also ideal if a homeowner rents out a property and can then grant time limited access for the duration of the rental period. There is now no need to meet the visitor to pass over the keys and collect later, saving time, money, and energy.

For children or the elderly who don’t always own a smartphone, EZVIZ offers more options. After being connected to the indoor smart lock, the add-on outdoor keypad (model DL01CP) allows unlocking with passcodes and proximity cards. It also serves as a doorbell that creates a ring every time people visit. Focusing on a premium and sleek design, EZVIZ keeps a consistently refined look between the keypad and the door lock, to make them a perfect duo both in appearance and in function.

You can find out more details about the new EZVIZ DL01S DIY Smart Lock over at the company’s website at the link below, both versions are now available to buy.

Source EZVIZ





