EZVIZ C6 Smart AI Camera launched in the UK

The new EZVIZ C6 Smart AI Camera has been launched in the UK and the device is now available from a number of retailers including Amazon and Very, the camera costs £89.99 in the UK.

The new EZVIZ C6 Smart AI Camera comes with support for 2K video and it has a range of features including pan and tilt and more.

In most families, a security camera is the first smart home purchase it makes. It offers the ultimate reassurance in that homeowners can keep an eye on and communicate with loved ones or treasured pets. Designed to be the ideal baby monitor or pet camera, the C6 brings home that capability, and much more. Parents, pet owners, or anyone who just wants to keep an eye on a home remotely, when at work or on holiday, will enjoy the advanced features of the C6.

The C6 can pan and tilt to provide a panoramic view of any indoor space and renders every detail in stunning 2K+ video clarity. But visible protection doesn’t just stop there. With EZVIZ’s state-of-the-art AI algorithm, the C6 detects and records people and pet activities in particular, freeing users from constantly checking the live video feed. What’s better, the embedded AI empowers the camera to lock on and track a moving object upon detection, providing the opportunity to cherish a moment that otherwise would be missed.

