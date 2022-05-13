Tips for surviving Evil Dead The Game

If you are looking forward to playing the new Evil Dead The Game survival horror game now available to play on GeForce NOW, PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You will be pleased to know that Tim Willits Chief Creative Officer, Saber Interactive has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a number of tips for surviving an slaying your competition in the Evil Dead game.

“Evil Dead: The Game serves up some delightfully gruesome violence and over the top moments that make for a bloody fun time, but it’s not all scream and no substance: there are many layers to the game and strategies to keep in mind. Whether you’re playing as the heroic Ash Williams and his friends, or as the vile and powerful Kandarian Demon, we’ve assembled our top tips to make sure that you get a helping (severed) hand. For Survivors to win, it takes cunning strategy, synergistic teamwork and always being on your toes. You’ve got to keep a cool head and your eyes on the Necronomicon prize, all while your teammates are being possessed, Deadites are projectile vomiting at you, trees are swinging at you, and much more. “

Evil Dead The Game tips and tricks to help you survive

“Play as a team: A crew of four Survivors sticking together are much stronger than any single player going off on their own. They can also distribute the loot that they find between each other. They’re also less prone to being scared, and that’ll help keep your fear levels low! Don’t forget to use the ping system to mark objectives, items, and locations to your teammates! Whether you’re on voice chat or playing without it, communication via the ping system is key for success.”

“Choose your battles well: If you are together, you can go all in against Deadites and bosses and stand a chance to take them down. But if you are alone and the team is separated, it may be better to run away and live to fight another day. Stealth is your friend: The Kandarian Demon can see you when your fear levels are high, when you enter a car, and when you shoot. Preventing the demon from finding you quickly will enable you to advance in the early game without major issues.”

Source : PS blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals