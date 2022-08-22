Even more iOS 16 beta 6 features discovered(Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 and iOS 16 public beta 4, we previously saw some videos of the software in action and now we have more details.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech that gives us a look at some more features that have been discovered in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.

The iOS 16 beta 6 update brings a new Lock Screen to the iPhone, this comes with some new widgets which are customizable and there will also be some exclusive features for the iPhone 14 Pro models as they will have an always-on display.

There will be updates for many of Apple’s own apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime and many more apps.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 16 software update next month along with the new iPhone 14, the handset is rumored to be made official on the 7th of September.

We are expecting pre-orders of the new iPhones to start on the 9th of September and the handset to launch on the 16th of September. If these dates are correct then iOS 16 should launch sometime between the 7th and 16 of September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals