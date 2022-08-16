What’s new in iOS 16 beta 6 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad at the same time.

Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new beta of Apple’s iOS 16 in a new video from Zollotech.

The iOS 16 software brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes updates for a range of Apple’s own apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime and many more.

There is also the new Locks Screen, this will be fully customizable and it will make use of a range of new widgets that are also launching. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have an always-on display and we are expecting exclusive features for these displays on the Lock Screen.

The new iOS 16 beta 6 is now available to download for developers, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range.

There will be four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the handsets.

Apple’s iPadOS 16 is expected later than normal this year, it will apparently launch along with some new iPads sometime in October. Apple normally releases iOS and iPadOS at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

