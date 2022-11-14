Uphold pocket reusable cutlery set $37

The design team at Uphold have created a unique pocket reusable cutlery set that is capable of holding into a case no larger than a credit card. Created to help eliminate single use disposable plastic cutlery. The set is equipped with utensils, featuring metal heads and plastic handles. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $37 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In the US alone, 40 billion of single-use cutleries were disposed in 2019. It is feared that this number would be much worse for years during the pandemic. This habit of ours must stop! Our mission is to uphold the environment through the elimination of disposable utensils. In June 2022, California became the first state to pass a new law to phase out single-use plastics. Very soon, the rest of the US would follow, like what many other leading countries around the world have already done!”

Pocket reusable cutlery set

If the Uphold campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Uphold pocket reusable cutlery set project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Disposable cutleries are conventionally designed to resemble regular tableware. They do not operate well with portable food containers which are often narrower and taller than regular crockery. This problem also applies to most travel cutlery designs in the market where the desire for flatness undermines their functionality*. Uphold Cutlery revolutionizes travel cutlery ergonomics to improve on-the-go dining experience and efficiency.”

“Besides from convenience, the single biggest factor that deters users from using travel cutlery is its portability. Uphold Cutlery is market-leading in its weight and volume in travel cutlery design. In a direct comparison*, it offers the lightest and slimmest solution amongst products that offer similar utility.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the pocket reusable cutlery set, jump over to the official Uphold crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals