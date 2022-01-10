European carriers want to block iPhone Private Relay feature

Apple’s iPhone Private Relay feature is designed to set up encryption on your device for Safari traffic, this feature was released as a beta with iOS 15 and you have to opt-in to use it.

If you are using the iPhone Private Relay feature then nobody, including Apple will know which website you are using on your iPhone, thus making your browsing more secure.

It would appear that the European mobile carriers are not happy about the feature, according to a new report by The Telegraph.

Vodafone, T-Mobile, and Telefonica have all signed an open letter objecting to the roll-out of this feature, their objection is that it apparently cuts off “vital network data and metadata” and they also said that it will have “significant consequences in terms of undermining European digital sovereignty” and impact “operator’s ability to efficiently manage telecommunication networks”.

It is not clear as yet why these companies are objecting to this new feature by Apple, as it works exactly like a VPN which many people use to protect their data and the carriers have not objected to these before.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, the Private Relay feature and other VPNs can block the carrier’s ability to upsell internet features based on your mobile plan. It will be interesting to see what happens and whether the feature is blocked in Europe if the carrier gets its way.

Source The Telegraph, 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals