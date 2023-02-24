EU Commission bans TikTok on corporate devices

The EU Commission has told its employees to remove TikTok from all of their corporate devices, employees were notified via email yesterday.

You can see part of the email that was sent out to employees below, it cites cybersecurity concerns as the reason for the ban.

“To protect the Commission’s data and increase its cybersecurity, the EC [European Commission] Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the TikTok application on corporate devices and personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device services,”.

Employees have until the 15th of March to remove the application from their corporate smartphones and other corporate devices.

TikTok recently gave a statement about the ban to EURACTIV, you can see the statement from the social media company below,

“We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions. We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month,”

There are concerns that TikTok is being used to spy on its users, the app is owned by a Chinese company. There are concerns about what control these countries has over Chinese-owned apps. Forbes previously reported that the app had been used to spy on journalists.

