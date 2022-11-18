New Netgear unmanaged multi-gigabit Ethernet switches launched

This week Netgear has introduced new additions to its range of unmanaged multi-gigabit Ethernet switches, announcing the availability of the MS105 and MS305 5-port Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switches, priced at $149.99 and $134.99 respectively. It is also worth noting that the MS105 Ethernet switch comes with ProSAFE Limited LIFETIME Warranty, Next Business Day replacement and Limited LIFETIME chat support from Netgear.

“To help businesses cost-effectively expand their networks with multi-gigabit speeds, we’ve introduced a couple of new 5-port Multi-Gigabit Unmanaged Switches, MS105 and MS305. The MS105 and MS305 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet switches come with five 2.5G ports in a metal case that can be placed on a desk or mounted on a wall. These switches are energy efficient, built to last, and rigorously tested to provide the reliability businesses need.With these additions, we’re expanding our comprehensive portfolio of highly flexible and scalable multi-gig switches built to fit every business need, each with best-in-class engineering, performance and security.”

MS105 and MS305 Ethernet switches

– Plug-and-Play with simple set up with no software or configuration needed

– 5 multi-Gigabit 2.5G Ethernet ports for faster and smoother productivity

– Small, sturdy desktop metal case and completely silent operation

– Flexible desktop or wall placement

– Easy monitoring with per-port LEDs for port activity and speed

– 802.1p traffic prioritization and jumbo frame support to allow for seamless integration with more sophisticated networks

– Energy efficient design compliant with IEEE802.3az

Source : Netgear





