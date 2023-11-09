Netgear MS108TUP Ultra60 PoE++ Smart Switch $490

The NETGEAR MS108TUP 8-Port Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Ultra60 PoE++ Smart Switch is a high-speed data transfer solution designed to meet the growing needs of businesses. It’s part of the NETGEAR Total Network Solution, working seamlessly with the PR60X Pro Router, Pro WiFi Access Points, and the Insight Cloud Management Platform. This comprehensive solution provides businesses with a single, reliable vendor for all their networking needs, simplifying setup and management.

The MS108TUP Smart Switch is ideal for small and mid-sized businesses, offering multi-gigabit speeds and high PoE power. It includes four PoE++ ports, capable of powering high-demand devices like NETGEAR Pro WiFi Access Points. This feature allows for the simultaneous transfer of power and data over Ethernet, reducing the need for extra power supplies and cables.

Ethernet Smart Switch

The MS108TUP also offers advanced features for network management, including IPv6 management, Access Control Lists (ACL), and DiffServ QoS. It supports IPv4 Static Routing for network routing and Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) for network link control, providing businesses with a robust set of tools for managing their network.

Specifications:

8 Multi-Gigabit (2.5G) Ethernet ports for flexible and auto-adaptive wired connectivity of high bandwidth devices – Connect devices instantly and give each device exactly the speed they need: 1G or 2.5G, automatically.

230 W PoE budget available across 4 PoE++ (802.3bt 60 W/port) and 4 PoE+ (802.3at 30 W/port) ports—Connect multiple devices to your network with a single wire to each for connectivity and power.

Advanced per-port PoE controls – Flexible power management of PoE connected devices by enabling and disabling PoE power per port, PoE prioritization, PoE power limit per port, PoE scheduling and more. Simplifies management of wireless APs, IP security cameras, LED lighting, secure access door locks, IoT devices and more.

Uninterrupted PoE – Continuous PoE power, even when the switch is updating firmware or performing a software reboot.

PoE Self-Healing – Monitors the status of connected devices and provides a way to reset them if they become unresponsive or stop working properly.

Energy Efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for maximum power savings—Latest energy-saving capabilities including per-port automatic change to a lower power mode when the port link is down, or idle.

Silent, fanless desktop operation—Silent operation with no fan noise for a quiet business environment.

The MS108TUP can be set up and managed remotely through the NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management Platform. This platform provides a user-friendly interface, allowing for easy configuration and troubleshooting. It also supports advanced per-port PoE controls, uninterrupted PoE for continuous power supply, and PoE self-healing for automated device reset.

The switch also incorporates energy-efficient features, including Energy Efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for power-saving network connectivity. It operates silently, thanks to its fanless desktop operation, making it a quiet addition to any office environment. NETGEAR backs the MS108TUP with a Limited Lifetime warranty and offers 24/7 technical support. Priced at $489.99, the MS108TUP is available in the US on NETGEAR.com, providing a cost-effective solution for businesses seeking to upgrade their network infrastructure.

The NETGEAR MS108TUP 8-Port Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Ultra60 PoE++ Smart Switch offers a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking high-speed, reliable, and manageable network connectivity. Its advanced features and seamless integration with other NETGEAR products make it a valuable addition to any business network.



