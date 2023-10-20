QNAP Thunderbolt 4 NAS TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T

QNAP, a provider of Network Attached Storage (NAS) solutions, has today unveiled its latest creations, the form of the TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T Thunderbolt 4 NAS systems. These new models are specifically designed to cater to the needs of creators and video production teams, aiming to enhance productivity and provide efficient protection for valuable creative works.

At the heart of the TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T Thunderbolt 4 NAS models are the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 processors. These powerful CPUs, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 730 or 770, ensure that these new NAS models deliver top-tier performance and seamless operation.

The TVS-h674T-i5-32G model is equipped with a 6-bay 3.5″ SATA HDD and 32 GB DDR4 RAM. On the other hand, the TVS-h874T-i7-32G and TVS-h874T-i9-64G models feature an 8-bay 3.5″ SATA HDD, with the former having 32 GB DDR4 RAM and the latter boasting 64 GB DDR4 RAM. The different configurations cater to varying needs, allowing users to choose the model that best suits their requirements.

Thunderbolt 4 NAS

One of the key features of the TVS-hx74T series is the built-in GPU, which facilitates fast video transcoding. This is a significant advantage for video creators, as it allows for quicker rendering of high-quality video content. Additionally, the Thunderbolt 4 connectivity ensures high-speed data transfer, which is essential in today’s fast-paced creative workflows.

The TVS-hx74T series also incorporates a streamlined collaborative workflow. This feature enables multiple users to work on the same project simultaneously, thereby enhancing efficiency and productivity. The NVMe SSD volume, up to 154 TB of storage, and upgradable 25/10 GbE further enhance the performance and versatility of these NAS models.

ZFS-based operating system

The creator-oriented ZFS-based operating system is another notable feature of the TVS-hx74T series. This robust OS offers self-healing for corrupted data, ensuring that important files are protected from potential damage. In addition, the myQNAPcloud Storage feature provides a convenient way to back up NAS data, adding an extra layer of data protection.

The TVS-hx74T series comes in a tower model that is equipped with hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps hard drives or SSDs, 2x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x 2.5GBASE-T RJ45 ports, 2x PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots, 1x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) port, 2x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports, and 1x 4K HDMI ️ output. This array of connectivity options facilitates versatile and efficient data management and transfer.

The TVS-h674T and TVS-h874T Thunderbolt 4 NAS models from QNAP offer a comprehensive solution for creators and video production teams. With their powerful processors, robust operating system, high-speed connectivity, and large storage capacity, these NAS models are set to redefine the standards of productivity and efficiency in creative workflows.

TVS-h674T-i5-32G: 6-bay 3.5″ SATA HDD Thunderbolt NAS; 12th Gen Intel Core i5 6-core/12-thread Processor; Intel UHD Graphics 730; 32 GB DDR4 RAM

TVS-h874T-i7-32G: 8-bay 3.5″ SATA HDD Thunderbolt NAS; 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12-core (8P+4E) /20-thread Processor; Intel UHD Graphics 770; 32 GB DDR4 RAM

TVS-h874T-i9-64G: 8-bay 3.5″ SATA HDD Thunderbolt NAS; 12th Gen Intel Core i9 16-core (8P+8E) /24-thread Processor; Intel UHD Graphics 770; 64 GB DDR4 RAM

Source: QNAP



