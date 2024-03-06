Essential iOS 17.4 Settings to Change on Your iPhone

Upgrading your iPhone to iOS 17.4 brings a plethora of enhancements designed to refine performance, bolster security, and enrich your overall user experience. However, to fully tap into the potential of these updates, there are certain settings adjustments you’ll want to make and the video below from iReviews walks us through these settings.

Whether you’re a long-time iPhone enthusiast or new to the ecosystem, adjusting these settings will ensure your device operates smoothly, securely, and in a manner that aligns with your personal preferences. Let’s dive into these pivotal adjustments.

Carrier Updates: Stay Connected, Stay Updated

Upon updating, your first step should be to verify if there are any carrier updates waiting for you. Navigate to Settings > General > About to ensure your network performance and connectivity are optimized. These updates can significantly improve your device’s ability to communicate with your network provider’s system, ensuring you have the best possible service.

Strengthening Stolen Device Protection

Enhance the security of your device, especially if it’s stolen or lost, by enabling “Require Security Delay” within the Face ID & Passcode settings. This feature ensures that your iPhone remains locked and secure, requiring a passcode after a set period, regardless of your location, this is a really useful feature for iOS 17.4.

Bilingual Siri: A Multilingual Assistant

If you’re bilingual or simply looking to practice a second language, adding an additional language for Siri under Siri & Search settings is a breeze. This adjustment allows Siri to understand, read, and send messages in both your primary and secondary languages, making your digital assistant even more versatile.

Managing Beta Updates

For those adventurous enough to be on the iOS 17.4 beta, consider disabling future beta updates under General > Software Update. This prevents automatic enrollment in future beta releases, allowing you to choose when and if you want to test new features before they’re officially released.

Automatic Updates: Secure and Streamlined

Enabling automatic updates for both iOS and your applications ensures your device and apps remain up-to-date, providing the latest security patches and performance improvements. This setting is crucial for maintaining the security and efficiency of your device.

Journaling Suggestions: Optimize CPU and Battery Use

Adjust settings under Privacy & Security to control which apps can make suggestions based on your data, managing both CPU usage and battery life. This fine-tuning can help extend your battery’s lifespan and ensure smoother device performance.

Playlist Collaboration: Harmonize Control

For those who love sharing music, enabling “Approve Collaborators” for shared playlists gives you control over who can add songs, ensuring that only those you trust can contribute to your musical collections.

iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Camera Settings

Owners of the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max should consider disabling “Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro” unless necessary, as this feature consumes significant storage space. Adjusting this setting can help manage your device’s storage capacity more effectively.

AirPlay Settings: Enhance Privacy

Adjusting your AirPlay settings to control automatic connections to nearby devices can significantly enhance your privacy and control over where your media is shared, providing peace of mind and a more secure user experience.

Battery Health and Charging: Power Efficiency

Exploring the new battery health interface and considering disabling “Clean Energy Charging” can lead to faster charging times, though it’s worth weighing the environmental benefits of the feature. Additionally, optimizing your device’s charging and battery settings can contribute to longer battery life and better device performance.

iCloud Web Access: Simplified Management

Enabling access to your iCloud data via the web offers a more straightforward approach to managing your files and information, ensuring you can access your data from anywhere, at any time, another great iOS 17.4 feature.

Cellular Data Settings: Balance and Efficiency

Optimizing your cellular settings by selecting 4G or 5G Auto, depending on your area’s coverage, can help balance your device’s battery life with your need for speed. This adjustment is particularly useful for those who frequently find themselves in areas with variable network coverage.

Airdrop and Name Drop Features: Smart Sharing

Managing your settings to prevent unwanted battery drain and accidental data sharing through Airdrop and Name Drop features is essential for maintaining your privacy and ensuring your device runs efficiently.

Notifications Management: Reduce Distractions

Reviewing and adjusting your notifications settings can save battery life and reduce distractions, allowing you to focus on what truly matters without constant interruptions.

Privacy and Security: Essential Vigilance

Regularly reviewing app permissions, especially for location services, is critical for ensuring that only necessary apps have access to sensitive data. This practice is fundamental to maintaining your digital privacy and security.

Adjusting these settings on your iPhone after updating to iOS 17.4 not only enhances your device’s performance and security but also personalizes your experience to better suit your lifestyle and preferences. By taking the time to fine-tune these aspects, you’ll enjoy a more efficient, secure, and customized mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals