Samsung Galaxy AI is a new AI mobile experience

Samsung has announced a new AI mobile experience called Samsung Galaxy AI and this is expected to launch next year along with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, these smartphones are expected early next year.

One of the features of the new Galaxy AI will be the ability to translate a call in real-time with AI Live Translate Call, this will work like a personal translator on your smartphone and audio and text translations will happen in real-time on your device.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.”

Breakthrough experiences that empower real connection and open up new possibilities right from your phone. That’s Galaxy’s promise.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy AI over at the Samsung website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about this new AI feature for Samsung’s smartphones.

Source Samsung



