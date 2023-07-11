If you are searching for a more comfortable computer mouse you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign that is launch this month for the Hansker. The ergonomic mouse has been specifically designed for both work and play and is shaped to avoid wrist pain during longer gaming sessions or work applications. The lightweight yet precise mouse has raised over $20,000 via Kickstarter and has now entered its final day. Early bird deals are now available for the originative project from roughly $85 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Using a flat computer mouse causes strain to our hands and wrists. This can lead to tendinitis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and other related injuries. Hansker sits at a higher, more comfortable angle for our wrists — which helps reduce the strain produced by continuous use of computers. We have researched, designed and engineered Hansker in The Netherlands, Ukraine and Spain, with the help of friends all over the world.”

Ergonomic mouse

“Alex Muñoz is a passionate User Experience designer with a relentless drive to solve problems through the power of exceptional design. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Alex has made significant contributions to international products, managed designed teams and now has ventured outside of his comfort zone by channeling his passion into creating a beautiful ergonomic mouse. With a keen eye for detail and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Alex takes pride in making a positive impact in people’s lives through design and problem-solving.”

Assuming that the Hansker funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Hansker ergonomic mouse project evaluate the promotional video below.

“Creating hardware is complex and it requires lots of moving pieces to work smoothly. Some of these moving pieces, especially during manufacturing, could cause delays or small changes. However, we have partnered up with a trustworthy manufacturer that has fulfilled already thousands of orders from other projects that have also launched on Kickstarter and beyond. We are super excited to begin the manufacturing process once we gather all the orders on Kickstarter!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the ergonomic mouse, jump over to the official Hansker crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



