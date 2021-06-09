Delux Seeker ergonomic mouse hits Kickstarter from $66

Delux Seeker is a new ergonomic mouse complete with OLED screen and customisable controls which is now available via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 1000 backers with still 29 days remaining. The mouse supports multiple connections and is equipped with six customisable buttons and to scroll wheels. It’s unique vertical handheld design and detachable magnetic wrist rest make it a unique ergonomic mouse.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $66 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Delux Seeker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Delux Seeker ergonomic mouse project view the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

