Ralcam F6 endoscope it is Kickstarter from $320

If you need to look in hard to reach places you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Ralcam F6 endoscope. Featuring a 4.3 inch IPS LCD screen and a waterproof 6 mm probe the endoscope camera is equipped with a super wide-angle lens and the system features a rechargeable 5200 mAh rechargeable battery and 720p HD camera. Early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $320 or £260 (depending on current exchange rates).

6mm HD Endoscope

“Ralcam F6 is equipped with a temperature sensor, which can monitor the temperature of the camera itself and the external environment. When the temperature reaches 194°F, the picture will be automatically cut off to prevent damage to the camera caused by the use of high temperature environment. The temperature display allows users to monitor the temperature of the camera and surrounding environment in real time, helping to prevent damage and improve safety.”

Assuming that the Ralcam F6 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Ralcam F6 endoscope project check out the promotional video below.

“Ralcam F6 built-in NEW high capacity Polymer lithium-ion batteries, supporting up to 6 hours of use time.Supports recording JPEG images & MPEG-4 videos with sound. It is very suitable for machinery maintenance, safety monitoring, vehicle maintenance, power plant inspection, chemical pipeline industry, aerospace and boiler gas turbine inspection. If you are a homeowner, electrician, mechanic, especially for plumber gifts men who love technology.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the endoscope, jump over to the official Ralcam F6 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

