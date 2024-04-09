AI at the Edge: Intel’s New Processors and FPGAs from Embedded World 2024

Today at Embedded World, Intel and Altera, an Intel Company, announced new edge-optimized processors, FPGAs and programmable market-ready solutions extending powerful AI capabilities into edge computing. These products will power AI-enabled edge devices applicable to industries across retail, healthcare, industrial, automotive, defense and aerospace.

“This next generation of Intel edge-optimized processors and discrete GPUs unleashes powerful AI capabilities to help businesses more seamlessly incorporate AI alongside compute, media and graphics workloads. From manufacturing to healthcare, Intel’s extensive edge AI experience and breadth and depth of edge-ready silicon and software help our customers deliver AI where they need it most for better business outcomes,” said Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Network and Edge Solutions Group.

Seamless Integration and Scalability

Whether you’re in retail, manufacturing, healthcare, or aerospace, Intel’s edge AI processors are designed to meet your unique needs. In retail, you can leverage these processors to create personalized shopping experiences, with AI-powered recommendations and real-time inventory management. In manufacturing, you can optimize production lines, predict maintenance needs, and ensure product quality with AI-driven insights. Healthcare professionals can benefit from faster, more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans, while aerospace engineers can enhance safety and efficiency with AI-powered predictive maintenance and autonomous systems. The possibilities are endless, and Intel’s edge AI processors are the key to unlocking them.

One of the biggest advantages of Intel’s edge AI processors is their seamless integration into your existing infrastructure. With a wide range of price points and an expansive installed base, these processors can be easily deployed across your organization, regardless of size or budget. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a single device or overhaul your entire system, Intel’s edge AI processors offer the flexibility and scalability you need to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing world.

Unparalleled Performance and Efficiency

Intel’s edge AI processors are not just about bringing AI to the edge; they’re about doing it with unparalleled performance and efficiency. The Intel Core Ultra processors, for example, offer up to 5.02x better image classification inference performance compared to 14th Gen Intel Core desktop processors. The Intel Core processors deliver up to 2.57x greater graphics performance compared to 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors. And the Intel Atom x7000RE Series processors provide up to 9.83x image classification performance compared with Intel Atom x6000RE Series. These are just a few examples of the incredible capabilities of Intel’s edge AI processors, which are designed to help you achieve your business goals faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Unlocking New Possibilities with FPGAs

In addition to edge AI processors, Intel is also revolutionizing the industry with its Agilex 5 SoC FPGAs. These field-programmable gate arrays offer best-in-class AI and up to 2x better performance per watt versus competing 7nm FPGAs. With their flexibility and adaptability, FPGAs are ideal for applications that require real-time processing, such as video analytics, network security, and industrial automation. By combining the power of edge AI processors with the versatility of FPGAs, you can create a truly intelligent edge that adapts to your changing needs and delivers unparalleled performance.

Future of Edge AI

As you embark on your journey to unleash the power of AI at the edge, it’s important to keep an open mind and explore all the possibilities that Intel’s edge AI processors and FPGAs have to offer. Whether you’re looking to create smarter products, optimize your operations, or deliver better customer experiences, these technologies are the key to unlocking your full potential. So embrace the future of edge AI, and let Intel’s innovative processors and FPGAs help you transform your industry and achieve your boldest ambitions.



