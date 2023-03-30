Cincoze P1201 compact embedded mini PC

Cincoze has this week introduced their new compact embedded mini PC system in the form of the P1201 featuring a Intel Elkhart Lake Atom x6425E/x6211E Processor, a single DDR4 SO-DIMM slot, together with a single M.2 Key E Type 2230 Socket for Intel CNVi/Wireless Module. The slim embedded computer features CDS Technology and measures just 204.5 x 149 x 41.5 mm in size. The P1201 uses the Elkhart Lake platform Intel Atom x6425E quad-core processor, delivering 1.7x the single-core performance and 1.5x the multi-core performance.

The Cincoze embedded PC features P1201 I/O ports (GbE LAN, USB 3.2, COM, and DIO) to meet the requirements of most HMI applications. Although for the requirement of wireless transmission in mobile robots, the P1201 supports a Wi-Fi 6/Intel CNVi/Bluetooth module through the M.2 Key E slot for faster transfers, and it supports a GNSS/4G module through the Mini PCIe slot, covering the full spectrum of wireless transmission needs.

Features

– Intel Elkhart Lake Atom x6425E/x6211E Processor

– 1x DDR4 SO-DIMM

– 1x M.2 Key E Type 2230 Socket for Intel CNVi/Wireless Module

– CFM Technology for Power Ignition Sensing Function and PoE Function

– Cincoze Patent CDS Technology Support (Patent No. M482908)

– EMC Emission / Immunity Standard for Industrial Environment : EN61000-6-4, EN61000-6-2

– Safety Certification: UL, cUL, CB 62368-1

Embedded compact mini PC

“The P1201 is an Intel Elkhart Lake Atom processor-equipped, ultra-thin, fanless embedded computer for IoT edge computing. It offers flexible expansion with a rich assortment of native I/O ports, Mini PCIe and M.2 Key E Type 2230 slots, and an exclusive CFM slot to add functions such as PoE or IGN. The chassis measures only 41.5 mm, making it suitable for installation in narrow space-limited applications.”

““One computer / Two purposes” is the P1201’s crowning feature. The patented Convertible Display System (CDS) enables the addition of one of a selection of display modules to convert the P1201 from an embedded computer to an industrial panel PC, sunlight-readable panel PC, or open-frame panel PC, satisfying diverse display computing needs.”

Source : Cincoze





