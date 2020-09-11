EVO SHAVER the worlds smallest travel electric shaver

EVO SHAVER as a new rechargeable pocket electric shaver, equipped with self sharpening technology and an easily washable cutting head capable of providing a 0.1 mm” shave whenever you need. Priced from just $37 all £29 and offering a 42% saving off the recommended retail price, the EVO SHAVER has this week launched via Kickstarter and already has over 795 backers with still 27 days remaining.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small pocket shaver capable of providing 50 shaves from a single charge and fitted with a handy USB-C port for easy recharging when required.

“An electric shaver is an essential men’s grooming item. However, the size of traditional electric shaver is big and not easy to carry. Some electric shavers even require to be charged with a special battery charger before continues using. Of course, you can use a razor instead when you travel but it often takes longer to shave with a manual razor. As you will have to apply grooming products such as shave cream and aftershave solution which is a waste of time, and you can only use a razor in the bathroom.”

“The blade of EVO SHAVER is composed of stainless steel outer mesh blade net and inner blade. The mesh thickness of common shavers is more than 0.15 mm, and for EVO SHAVER is only 0.07 mm. Generally speaking, the thinner the blade net the cleaner it can shave. EVO SHAVER provides a closer and more comfortable safe shave. Also with the 6000 RPM motor speed which is 1.5 times that of common electric shavers, EVO SHAVER can provides a speedy and smooth cut. Help to achieve the cleanest shave and more effective hair removal.”

Source : Indiegogo

