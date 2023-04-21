The Ninebot KickScooter features a 25 mile range and a top speed of 22 mph as well as being equipped with dual suspension, traction control, indicators for extra safety while on the road and support for the Apple Find My location service. Launched via Indiegogo the electric scooter campaign has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 270 backers and has now entered its final few days offering a chance to benefit from a limited time discount offering 38% of the recommended retail price.

Early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $799 or £642 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2, the perfect transportation solution for modern urban living. The Max G2 takes the modern KickScooter to the next level with a 1000W powerful rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 25 miles (at 22 mph*). The MAX G2 also features a front and rear suspension system and traction control system, ensuring the comfort of long rides and stability on slippery roads.”

MAX G2 electric scooter

“The brushless motor, improved by 28% power, gives MAX G2 (compared with MAX G30) sustainable propulsion on all kinds of road conditions. With its rear-wheel drive, you can enjoy greater freedom and convenience when you cruise around on your MAX G2. RideyLONG™ technology increases the range of the MAX G2 by coordinating the brushless motor, long-range formula tires, and the optimized algorithm controller. With a longer range you’re well-equipped for more adventure.”

If the Ninebot MAX G2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Ninebot MAX G2 electric scooter project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“To bring more comfort to your ride, the MAX G2 is designed with a double suspension system. Thanks to a suspension mechanism with a hydraulic damper at the front and double spring suspension at the rear, fear no more the impact of obstacles such as steps, gravel roads, and speed bumps. Equipped with a robust braking mechanism, the KickScooter MAX G2 boasts both a front drum brake and a rear electronic brake, ensuring dual safety measures for riders without the need for frequent maintenance.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Ninebot MAX G2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





