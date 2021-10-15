RockShox Flight Attendant fully automatic mountain bike suspension system

RockShox has introduced its fully automatic mountain bike suspension system in the form of the new Flight Attendant range. Equipped with a range of features such as Bias Adjust to provide riders with the power to fine tune how Flight Attendant reacts in Auto Mode to your personal ride style and preference.

When you receive delivery of your mountain bike off the production line, the Bias Adjust system is set right in the middle: Zero Bias, for an effective balance of all three suspension positions. Based on personal ride style, adjusting Bias instructs the Flight Attendant system to favor the Open or Lock suspension positions depending on your preference, riding style and terrain.

RockShox has also created a companion application in the form of the SRAM AXS app enabling you to adjust settings for your entire AXS system and Flight Attendant. Use the application on both Android and iOS to build a bike profile, customize your controls, check battery charge status, and update firmware as needed.

RockShox fully automatic mountain bike suspension system explained

“The only automatic suspension system that listens to the rider and responds in real-time. Flight Attendant uses a suite of sensors to read rider and terrain inputs to anticipate the perfect suspension position—enabling you to ride faster, ride longer, and spend less energy adjusting your suspension and more time focusing on what matters most: the unbridled joy of riding.”

“The unmatched interface you’ve come to expect. Crystal clear communication between components. Beautiful cable-free design, meticulously crafted to disappear. A suite of sensors onboard your fork, rear shock and crankset work in unison to detect every bump, pitch, and pedal stroke made. Flight Attendant paints a picture of the riding experience in real time.​”

“Developed over thousands of trail miles around the world, Flight Attendant’s on board algorithm is scientifically engineered to do the complex thinking for you. It analyzes the constant flow of ever-changing data to anticipate the perfect suspension setting for the rider and what the trail demands. Life isn’t black and white, or as easy as on or off. Balance is often found somewhere in-between.

A 3-position system provides more choice and efficiency gains in more situations for the rider. With Open, Pedal and Lock compression positions, the Flight Attendant algorithm finds the best connection to the trail, providing the right level of support and comfort at the same time.”

Source : Sram

Source : Sram

