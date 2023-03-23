Electric Porsche Cayenne to be built in Bratislava

Porsche recently confirmed the existence of their new electric Cayenne and now the luxury car maker has revealed that it will be built at Volkswagen’s Slovakia’s multi-brand location in Bratislava.

The new electric Porsche Cayenne is one of a number of all-electric models that Porsche has in development, this includes a new electric Macan which is coming next year, and more.

After the Taycan (since 2019), the Macan (in 2024) and the 718 (middle of the decade), the Cayenne will become the sports car manufacturer’s fourth model line with an all-electric powertrain. Porsche has already announced a further all-electric SUV above the Cayenne for the second half of the decade. That model will be produced at the Porsche factory in Leipzig.

Albrecht Reimold, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Porsche, knows the strengths of the multi-brand plant in Bratislava first-hand. From 2012 to 2016 he was the Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Technology at Volkswagen Slovakia. “The plant in Bratislava has done outstanding work in recent years and has received several awards. The future Cayenne will be the first all-electric SUV to be manufactured there. I’m sure that the team there will be meticulously prepared and will get the new generation to the starting line – when the time comes – in characteristic Porsche quality,” says Reimold.

You can find out more details about the all-electric Porsche Cayenne over at Porsche at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals