HiBREW G5 36 gear conical burr electric coffee grinder

Coffee connoisseurs searching for the perfect way to grind their coffee beans into the exact consistency in size they require. Might be interested in a new 36 gear conical burr electric coffee grinder in the form of the HiBREW G5. Capable of producing coffee granules for Turkish, Espresso, Mocca, drip coffee and pour over coffee the coffee grinder features a 40 mm conical burr and a powder blower design with both low and high speed grinding available. Users can also adjust the grinding angle from 15 to 90° depending on their preference. The machine also includes antistatic measures to avoid powder scattering all over your worktop.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $169 or £134 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HiBREW G5’s innovative structural design features 15° and 90° grinding angles, ensuring smooth and thorough powder flow. The top is designed with a powder blower, so that the powder extraction rate of HiBREW G5 can reach as high as 99.8%. HiBREW G5 provides you with a smooth grinding experience while meeting your ultimate requirements for the quality of coffee powder, whether for Turkish, Espresso, Mocca, Drip Coffee, or Pour Over coffee.”

Electric coffee grinder

“Thanks to the unique powder blower design at the top, HiBREW G5 achieves an impressive 99.8% powder extraction rate, which means you can extract more coffee powder from the same amount of beans compared to other regular grinders. It precisely grinds coffee beans to the desired consistency, reduces coffee bean waste.”

If the HiBREW G5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the HiBREW G5 electric coffee grinder project study the promotional video below.

HiBREW G5 has undergone thousands of experiments to design two adjustment angles for grinding or powder outlet: 15° and 90°. The 15° grinding or powder outlet angle is precisely calculated using principles of dynamic aesthetics. This angle improves grinding efficiency, ensures smoother powder output, and effectively avoids powder scattering.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the electric coffee grinder, jump over to the official HiBREW G5 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals