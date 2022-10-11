xBloom all-in-one coffee machine grinds and brews perfectly

xBloom is a next generation coffee machine featuring a wide variety of fantastic features including 20 automatically adjusted grind settings, unlimited brewing options, curated coffee bean specific recipes and more. Providing coffee connoisseurs with an all-in-one coffee machine capable of brewing your favourite coffee drink every time.

Launched by a Kickstarter this month the project has already raise over $250,000 thanks 2/500 backers with steel 48 days to go. Created buy a team of ex-Apple product engineers the xBloom Coffee machine features bean recognition technology together with solid-state pouring technology offering unlimited flexibility. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $399 or £362 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We re-engineered all the steps from bean grinding to solid state pouring. With xBloom All-in-One Coffee Machine, the best brew with the roasters’ recipe is on the way to your cup with one touch in 3 minutes. The professional-grade grinder features 48mm Titanium Nitride coated conical burrs, allowing 20 automatic grind size adjustments perfect for pour-over (each step is as precise as 18.75µm), which flow seamlessly into the workflow according to the type of bean.”

All-in-one coffee machine

If the xBloom crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the xBloom all-in-one coffee machine project checkout the promotional video below.

“This is the world’s first coffee grinder with dual bearings that automatically adjusts the step motor to produce specified grind sizes, and auto-recalibrates for consistency. so you do not have to disassemble the entire grinder to center the axle.”

“The xPod dock will detect an xPod coffee capsule, initiate the brewing process with haptic feedback and move the xPod between the grinder and brewer. The holder has an embedded smart scale that accurately weighs the freshly ground coffee and water output and automatically gives you the golden water-coffee ratio needed for a perfect brew.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the all-in-one coffee machine, jump over to the official xBloom crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals