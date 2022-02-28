If you have purchased the new Elden Ring game launched by FromSoftware last week or are considering purchasing the new anticipated game rumours of such issues on PC. Please note that the team Digital Foundry is carried out under performance analysis of the game launched providing an overview of what you can expect from the game.

The development team FromSoftware working to correct the issue have released an update in the form of patch version 1.02.1 focusing on start-up issues related to Easy Anti Cheat (EAC) which have now been improved, mouse issues and also reduce the number of files needed to low when entering a new area. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can mitigate the Elden Ring stuttering issue.

Elden Ring PC performance and stuttering issues reviewed

“A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.”

Andrej explains in his review left on Steam : “Unfortunate i have to give everyone a big warning before buying the game. The game is not well optimised at least for the PC, and while the frame rate in enclosed areas is very stable, it will constantly stutter in open areas, from which the game will have many, since as the trailers show, you will even be able to ride on this big worldmap. Especially when a Boss makes a special move.

Since Elden Ring is a game where you have to dodge/react to the opponents attacks in under a secound, this makes Bossfights frustrating beyond believe and honestly kinda unplayable at least in my eyes. I dont mind having to try a boss over and over because i make a mistake, but constantly dying, because the game freezes for 1 secound so i couldnt see which type of attack the boss is throwing at me is not the kind of challenge i am looking forward to.”

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry

