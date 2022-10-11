Tanto EDC pocket knife in Carbon Fiber or Titanium

If you are in the market for a new pocket cutting tool you might be interested in the Tanto EDC pocket knife which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted pasted it required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 17 days remaining. Available in two different materials Carbon Fiber or Titanium the multitool features a lock bar and V Slot blade protector.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $127 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“VECTOR Version – This is the all Titanium version with the ‘vertical line’ texture on one side for added grip. This is a very nice fine texture with rounded edges that feels good in the hand. Each of those lines is individually machined so this takes a lot of time. Weight: 1.4 oz. (40 grams)”

EDC pocket knife

With the assumption that the Tanto crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Tanto EDC pocket knife project play the promotional video below.

“CARBON Version – This carbon fiber version uses the same Titanium frame-lock mechanism, but has a woven carbon fiber scale on one side. The carbon fiber has a beautiful depth and reflective effect in the light and you can see the individual strands of carbon. The CARBON version is slightly lighter at a weight of 1.25 oz. (35 grams)”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the EDC pocket knife, jump over to the official Tanto crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



