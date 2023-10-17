TiFlip EDC multitool and scalpel blade combination $69

The TiFlip Gr5 Titanium EDC multitool is an innovative precision tool that has been meticulously designed for everyday use. This compact and lightweight tool, constructed from Grade 5 Titanium, renowned for its strength and minimal weight, making it an ideal companion for daily tasks and emergency situations alike.

One of the key features of the TiFlip is its interchangeable scalpel blade. This allows users to maintain a sharp edge for various cutting needs, from opening boxes to prying and cutting. The blade is easy to replace with a hassle-free mechanism, ensuring that the tool is always ready for use. The slim locking blade enhances efficiency without compromising safety, making it a reliable EDC multitool for precision, accuracy, and control. Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

The TiFlip’s design is as practical as it is sleek. It includes a pocket clip and keychain hole for easy access and convenience, ensuring that the tool is always within reach. The design also includes a fold-out blade, lower notch, and flat spine for a solid grip and leverage, making it comfortable to use even for extended periods. The tool is also equipped with a smooth roller bearing mechanism for precision and effortless blade deployment.

TiFlip EDC multitool

Despite its robust construction, the TiFlip is surprisingly lightweight EDC multitool, weighing only 1.5 oz. This, coupled with its compact design, makes it highly portable and easy to carry. The tool also includes a secure liner lock for safety during use, ensuring that the blade stays in place when in use and folds away safely when not needed.

The TiFlip is not just a cutting tool; it is also equipped for emergency situations. It includes a window breaker made of durable tungsten steel, making it a valuable tool in critical fields like emergency response. Additionally, the tool has Tritium slots on both sides for visibility in low light conditions, ensuring that it can be used effectively even in the dark.

Assuming that the TiFlip EDC multitool funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the TiFlip titanium multitool and scalpel knife project observe the promotional video below.

Precision scalpel blade

One of the standout features of the TiFlip is its compatibility with keychains and its everyday accessibility. The integrated loop allows for easy attachment to key rings or lanyards, ensuring that the tool is always within reach. This, combined with its sleek aesthetics and polished design, makes the TiFlip a stylish and practical addition to any everyday carry (EDC) kit.

The TiFlip is also designed to meet TSA guidelines for travel-friendly use. The blade is easy to remove and insert, making it a convenient tool for frequent travelers or those who want to be prepared for any situation. This feature, along with its glow-in-the-dark visibility and window breaker, makes the TiFlip an essential tool for emergency preparedness.

The TiFlip Gr5 Titanium EDC multitool is a versatile, durable, and reliable precision cutting tool. Its functional design, combined with its strength, minimal weight, and various features, make it an invaluable tool for daily tasks and emergency situations alike. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, an emergency responder, or simply someone who values preparedness and efficiency, the TiFlip is a tool worth considering.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the titanium multitool and scalpel knife, jump over to the official TiFlip crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

