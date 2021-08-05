Tarion Zone modular backpack for urban and outdoor adventures

Photographers or urban adventurers looking for a modular backpack system may be interested in the Tarion Zone offering a “LEGO style system” that is fully customizable, expandable and lightweight. The backpack is perfect for long or short stay trips city commutes or outdoor adventures and has this week launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 110 backers with still 29 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $136 or £101 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Tarion Zone campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Tarion Zone modular backpack project view the promotional video below.

“With Tarion’s modular backpack organizer, you can use different combinations to customize your space and pack lenses and other personal items. It’s as easy as playing with LEGO and the different compartments protect your equipment from damage. These specially designed Modular Dividers can be individually placed in the Modular Organizer. Either place them horizontally or vertically to form compartments of different sizes. You can also adjust the position at will to adapt to temporary location changes. This way, no matter what kind of object you pack, the Modular Organizer can guarantee its safety.”

“The Modular Backpack Divider is a soft-looking, yet heavily padded divider. We use PP to provide it with a certain amount of hardness that ensures the compartment that’s constructed by the Modular Divider won’t be deformed upon impact. The exterior material is lycra to prevent your equipment from scratching the lining.In addition, if you are just starting a short city photography trip, the Modular Organizer can be used as a stand-alone bag or simply fold the organizer to store it for later use. You can attach a pocket to every surface of the Tarion Zone, Modular Organizer, Companion Shoulder Bag, side opening of the backpack and the backpack’s back panel. Different sizes allow you to freely choose where to place them.”

Source : Kickstarter

