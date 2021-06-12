KEA modular outdoor survival kit system

Outdoor adventures may be interested in a new modular survival Kit system which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers with still 25 days remaining. The KEA Kit allows you to be fully prepared for what ever adventure you may be embarking on and includes “everything you need and nothing you don’t”.

“The KEA KIT is intuitively organised into the 5 pillars of outdoor survival, including over 30 items of just the most essential survival gear. Stay calm when disaster strikes and respond at a moments notice with everything you need to survive. Allowing you to explore with the confidence that you’re prepared for anything.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $131 or £97 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the survival kit system project play the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

