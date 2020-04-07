Apricoat Down outdoor adventure jacket hits Kickstarter

A versatile cold weather coat has been launched by Kickstarter this week in the form of the Apricoat Down outdoor adventure jacket. Designed and built to provide users with a durable down coat made specifically to withstand the elements the Apricoat Down adventure jacket is now available to back from $129 or roughly £106, with worldwide shipping expected to commence sometime during September 2020.

“We’re a team of travelers. From cities to mountains, we’re adventure lovers that feel in our element away from home. After one successful Kickstarter campaign, we decided to take on our next challenge: turning the down coat into a durable adventure coat.

We’re creators and this is going to be our 2nd Kickstarter campaign. The first one was a humbling experience. We learned, the hard way, how to plan production timelines (we were late) and do customer support (we were slow). Especially, we learned to underpromise and over-deliver. In other words, we learned to be a company.

While eventually, we managed to deliver to all of our backers and make more than 85% of them happy, it took way too long. We’re 10X more ready this time around and our goal is to have over 90% customer satisfaction.”

