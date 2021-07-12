Vie Zone earphones designed to help you focus and achieve flow

Vie Zone have been designed to use Neurofeedback to help you obtain focus and flow while working or simply enjoying your favorite pastime. The enhance brain training has been used by top athletes and executives to improve mental performance and can tune your brain using visual and audio stimulation. The development team behind the Vie Zone earphones explain “this method has been medically proven and is widely used for mental performance training of athletes, executives, military forces as well as being used in mental clinics as a cure of mental diseases like ADHD, bipolar disorder and depression.” Vie Zone uses neurofeedback and music to help you reach optimal focus and stay there for longer.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $299 or £216 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Vie Zone campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Vie Zone earphones project checkout the promotional video below.

“We all know music can affect your mood, feelings and mental state. At Vie Zone we embrace that in a positive way. We combine neuroscience with the power of music to tune your brain and improve focus. Vie Zone is an elegantly designed smart device that uses earphones to pick up brain activity (EEG) and heart rate (ECG). It uses two soft rubber ear-tip sensors that can fit into your ear comfortably along with two neck sensors.”

“Vie Zone is co-developed and partnered with worldwide recognized organizations; The University of Tokyo, KDDI and NTT Data. The University of Tokyo has published 1st research paper about Vie Zone. Through the series of studies, Vie Zone is scientifically proven to be highly efficient and effective.”

” Vie Zone’s AI-Powered Music Player can analyze your brain activity patterns and create customized music playlists to help you hyper focus. As you do your daily activities and listen to music, Vie Zone lets you know when you are doing well or being distracted and will help guide you to the ultimate “flow state.””

Source : Kickstarter

