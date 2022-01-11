Improve your hearing with the Eargo 6 hearing aids

If you would like to improve your hearing or your current hearing aid could do with an upgrade, you may be interested in the new Eargo 6 hearing aids showcased at this years CES 2022 technology conference. The Eargo 6 hearing aid has been specifically designed to automatically adjust to a users environment and builds on the companies previous products which have helped shape the latest 6th generation hearing aid which will start shipping on January 17, 2022.

The latest Eargo 6 hearing aids will be available off-the-shelf from the companies official online store priced at $2950 or $94 per month for 36 months using the finance options available. The water resistant design has been tested to a water resistance rating of IPX 7 and the hearing aid has been ergonomically designed for comfort and virtual invisibility together with improved noise reduction.

Eargo 6 hearing aids

“Eargo 6’s Sound Adjust feature identifies the soundscape you are in and automatically modifies the device settings to provide optimal benefit. No need to pull out your app or tap your ear to make a manual change— Eargo 6 adjusts automatically. With Sound Match, you can personalize your device to your individual hearing preferences for each ear. Complete Eargo Sound Match from the comfort of your home, office or anywhere quiet.

Choose up to 3 programs and personalize your devices to your hearing preference with a program for each of them (e.g., Restaurant or Phone program). Sound Match ensures your listening experience is optimized and personalized to your unique hearing preferences, no matter which programs you choose to use. Sound Adjust will automatically modify the device.”

“All Eargo devices are designed for mild to moderate high-frequency hearing loss. This is the most common and untreated form of hearing loss. Our free hearing screening can help determine if Eargo is a good fit for you. If you have questions, you can schedule a Telecare Check-up appointment with one of our licensed hearing professionals.”

For more information on the Eargo 6 jump over to the Verge website which has created a great article featuring the latest generation hearing aids by following the link below.

Source : Eargo : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals