1MORE PistonBuds Pro earbuds with QuietMax ANC

1MORE has launched their new PistonBuds Pro earbuds equipped with QuietMax ANC to provide affordable earbuds with active noise cancelling technology priced at just $70. The earbuds have been rated IPX5 water-resistant and come supplied with UV coated cases to prevent fingerprint smudges ensuring the earbuds and case will stay clean and look great no matter where they go or what you do says 1MORE.

The PistonBuds Pro earbuds feature 12 different equalizer settings allowing you to customize your listening experience whether you have a preference for heavy base or natural sounding vocals. The design of the ANC earbuds has been backed and expertly tuned by 4-time Grammy-winner Luca Bignardi and are fitted with a full-range 10 mm Dynamic Driver, to provide a powerful, well-balanced, and high clarity auditory experience.

“Like previous 1MORE PistonBuds iterations, 1MORE’s own Wind Noise Resistance (WNR) Mode – as its namesake implies – helps to draw out the microphonic noise caused by light to moderate winds. The Transparency Mode also allows the world to enter your ears at a tap whenever you choose it to allowing vital information in such as train platform announcements to not go unnoticed.

The PistonBuds Pro also offer up to 38dB of hybrid active noise cancellation without reducing the high-definition audio experience. A low-latency Gaming Mode is also included, offering virtually zero audio to video lag. 1MORE’s intelligent DNN (Deep Neural Network) algorithm work together with the 4 microphones (2 per earbud) to ensure you’re never without a clear voice.”

Features of the PistonBuds Pro

– HYBRID ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION – With 1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology, the PistonBuds Pro can provide up to 38dB noise cancelling effect. From noisy to quiet, you just need a simple tap. And these earbuds come with multiple ANC modes to allow you to hear what you want to hear.

– DETAILED, LIFELIKE SOUND – Each of the PistonBuds Pro earbuds contain a full-range 10mm dynamic driver expertly tuned by 4-time Grammy award winner Luca Bignardi to deliver natural, accurate sound on the go, while 12 studio-grade EQ settings from Sonarworks are provided to cater to your taste.

– LOW-LATENCY GAMING MODE – Activate gaming mode to get a complete audio-visual sync-up that gives you a more immersive gaming experience and enjoy a multi-sensory triumph in your favorite games.

– ENHANCED CALL EXPERIENCE – Four microphones with an A.I. powered DNN algorithm can suppress the ambient noise and amplify your voice, allowing you to have clear and noise-free calls even in the noisiest surroundings.

– LONG-LASTING MUSIC ENJOYMENT – Playtime lasts for 7.5 hours on a single charge with ANC off and total of 30 hours with the charging case. And if you need more juice, a quick 5 minute charge delivers 1 hour of listening.

Source : 1MORE

