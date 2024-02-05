Eagle-7B open-source AI model uses RWKV-v5 architecture

A new open source AI model has emerged that could reshape the way we think about language processing. The Eagle-7B model, a brainchild of RWKV and supported by the Linux Foundation, is making waves with its unique approach to handling language. Unlike the Transformer models that currently dominate the field, Eagle-7B is built on a recurrent neural network (RNN) framework, specifically the RWKV-v5 architecture. This model is not just another iteration in AI technology; it’s a step forward that promises to make language processing faster and more cost-effective.
One of the most striking aspects of Eagle-7B is its commitment to energy efficiency. In a world where the environmental impact of technology is under scrutiny, Eagle-7B stands out for its low energy consumption during training. This makes it one of the most eco-friendly options among large language models (LLMs), a critical consideration for sustainable development in AI.
But Eagle-7B’s prowess doesn’t stop at being green. It’s also a polyglot’s dream, trained on an extensive dataset that includes over 1.1 trillion tokens across more than 100 languages. This extensive training has equipped Eagle-7B to handle multilingual tasks with ease, often performing on par with or even better than much larger models like Falcon 1.5 trillion and Llama 2 trillion.
Eagle-7B – RWKV-v5
The technical innovation of Eagle-7B doesn’t end with its linguistic abilities. The model’s hybrid architecture, which combines RNNs with temporal convolutional networks (TCNs), brings a host of benefits. Users can expect faster inference times, less memory usage, and the ability to process sequences of indefinite length. These features make Eagle-7B not just a theoretical marvel but a practical tool that can be applied to a wide range of real-world scenarios.
Accessibility is another cornerstone of the Eagle-7B model. Thanks to its open-source licensing under Apache 2, the model fosters collaboration within the AI community, encouraging researchers and developers to build upon its foundation. Eagle-7B is readily available on platforms like Hugging Face, which means integrating it into your projects is a straightforward process.
Features of the Eagle-7B AI model include :
- Built on the RWKV-v5 architecture
(a linear transformer with 10-100x+ lower inference cost)
- Ranks as the world’s greenest 7B model (per token)
- Trained on 1.1 Trillion Tokens across 100+ languages
- Outperforms all 7B class models in multi-lingual benchmarks
- Approaches Falcon (1.5T), LLaMA2 (2T), Mistral (>2T?) level of performance in English evals
- Trade blows with MPT-7B (1T) in English evals
- All while being an “Attention-Free Transformer”
- Is a foundation model, with a very small instruct tune – further fine-tuning is required for various use cases!
- We are releasing RWKV-v5 Eagle 7B, licensed as Apache 2.0 license, under the Linux Foundation, and can be used personally or commercially without restrictions
- Download from Huggingface, and use it anywhere (even locally)
- Use our reference pip inference package, or any other community inference options (Desktop App, RWKV.cpp, etc)
- Fine-tune using our Infctx trainer
d continuous performance improvements, ensuring that it remains adaptable and relevant for various applications. Its scalability is a testament to its potential, as it can be integrated into larger and more complex systems, opening up a world of possibilities for future advancements.
The launch of Eagle-7B marks a significant moment in the development of neural networks and AI. It challenges the prevailing Transformer-based models and breathes new life into the potential of RNNs. This model shows that with the right data and training, RNNs can achieve top-tier performance.
Eagle-7B is more than just a new tool in the AI arsenal; it represents the ongoing quest for innovation within the field of neural networks. With its unique combination of RNN and TCN technology, dedication to energy efficiency, multilingual capabilities, and open-source ethos, Eagle-7B is set to play a pivotal role in the AI landscape. As we continue to explore and expand the boundaries of AI technology, keep an eye on how Eagle-7B transforms the standards of language processing.
Image Credit : RWKV
