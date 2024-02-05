Eagle-7B open-source AI model uses RWKV-v5 architecture

A new open source AI model has emerged that could reshape the way we think about language processing. The Eagle-7B model, a brainchild of RWKV and supported by the Linux Foundation, is making waves with its unique approach to handling language. Unlike the Transformer models that currently dominate the field, Eagle-7B is built on a recurrent neural network (RNN) framework, specifically the RWKV-v5 architecture. This model is not just another iteration in AI technology; it’s a step forward that promises to make language processing faster and more cost-effective.

One of the most striking aspects of Eagle-7B is its commitment to energy efficiency. In a world where the environmental impact of technology is under scrutiny, Eagle-7B stands out for its low energy consumption during training. This makes it one of the most eco-friendly options among large language models (LLMs), a critical consideration for sustainable development in AI.

But Eagle-7B’s prowess doesn’t stop at being green. It’s also a polyglot’s dream, trained on an extensive dataset that includes over 1.1 trillion tokens across more than 100 languages. This extensive training has equipped Eagle-7B to handle multilingual tasks with ease, often performing on par with or even better than much larger models like Falcon 1.5 trillion and Llama 2 trillion.

Eagle-7B – RWKV-v5

The technical innovation of Eagle-7B doesn’t end with its linguistic abilities. The model’s hybrid architecture, which combines RNNs with temporal convolutional networks (TCNs), brings a host of benefits. Users can expect faster inference times, less memory usage, and the ability to process sequences of indefinite length. These features make Eagle-7B not just a theoretical marvel but a practical tool that can be applied to a wide range of real-world scenarios.

Accessibility is another cornerstone of the Eagle-7B model. Thanks to its open-source licensing under Apache 2, the model fosters collaboration within the AI community, encouraging researchers and developers to build upon its foundation. Eagle-7B is readily available on platforms like Hugging Face, which means integrating it into your projects is a straightforward process.

Features of the Eagle-7B AI model include :

Built on the RWKV-v5 architecture

(a linear transformer with 10-100x+ lower inference cost)

(a linear transformer with 10-100x+ lower inference cost) Ranks as the world’s greenest 7B model (per token)

Trained on 1.1 Trillion Tokens across 100+ languages

Outperforms all 7B class models in multi-lingual benchmarks

Approaches Falcon (1.5T), LLaMA2 (2T), Mistral (>2T?) level of performance in English evals

Trade blows with MPT-7B (1T) in English evals

All while being an “Attention-Free Transformer”

Is a foundation model, with a very small instruct tune – further fine-tuning is required for various use cases!

We are releasing RWKV-v5 Eagle 7B, licensed as Apache 2.0 license, under the Linux Foundation, and can be used personally or commercially without restrictions

Download from Huggingface, and use it anywhere (even locally)

Use our reference pip inference package, or any other community inference options (Desktop App, RWKV.cpp, etc)

Fine-tune using our Infctx trainer

d continuous performance improvements, ensuring that it remains adaptable and relevant for various applications. Its scalability is a testament to its potential, as it can be integrated into larger and more complex systems, opening up a world of possibilities for future advancements.

The launch of Eagle-7B marks a significant moment in the development of neural networks and AI. It challenges the prevailing Transformer-based models and breathes new life into the potential of RNNs. This model shows that with the right data and training, RNNs can achieve top-tier performance.

Eagle-7B is more than just a new tool in the AI arsenal; it represents the ongoing quest for innovation within the field of neural networks. With its unique combination of RNN and TCN technology, dedication to energy efficiency, multilingual capabilities, and open-source ethos, Eagle-7B is set to play a pivotal role in the AI landscape. As we continue to explore and expand the boundaries of AI technology, keep an eye on how Eagle-7B transforms the standards of language processing.

Image Credit : RWKV



