EA acquires Glu Mobile games development company for $2.4 billion

Electronic Arts has this week announced it has acquired mobile games developer Glu Mobile for $2.4 billion. The all-cash deal is expected to be completed in the quarter ending on June 30th 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, EA will acquire Glu for $2.1 billion in enterprise value. Glu stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Glu stock, representing a 36% premium to Gluís closing share price on February 5, 2021.

“The acquisition will immediately add significant scale to Electronic Arts mobile games business. The combination of Electronic Arts and Glu creates a leading mobile product portfolio that includes more than 15 top live services across fast-growing genres with a combined $1.32 billion in bookings over the last twelve months. Bringing together the best-in-class mobile development teams at Glu and Electronic Arts mobile business, with a collective portfolio of powerful IP in sports, lifestyle, RPG, casual and other genres, and leveraging Electronic Arts marketing and distribution strength to generate global reach, the combined organization will build on EAís network of 430 million players, including more than 100 million monthly active players in mobile, and expand to new audiences and demographics all over the world. “

“Our acquisition of Glu combines amazing teams and deeply-engaging products to create a mobile games leader with proven expertise across many fast-growing genres, said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Gluís games and talent, weíre doubling the size of our mobile business. With a deep IP portfolio and an expanding global audience, weíll deliver more exciting experiences for our players and drive further growth for Electronic Arts.”

“ìThis transaction is the culmination of the tremendous work of the Glu team to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players, while driving business momentum that has led to strong financial and operational results. It represents a terrific outcome for all of our stockholders and other key constituents,î said Nick Earl, CEO of Glu. As part of Electronic Arts, we will continue capitalizing on the opportunities ahead in the expanding mobile gaming industry.”

Source : EA

