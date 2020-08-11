E Ink foldable prototype e-reader demonstrated

The latest prototype of the E Ink foldable e-reader has been revealed this week providing a further glimpse at the progress that has been made in developing the unique device equipped with a 10.3 inch screen. The Good e-Reader website has been able to get their hands-on early prototype demonstrating what can be accomplished with the foldable display and five dedicated buttons on the right-hand side of the device.

“The new iteration of the foldable e-note now features a dedicated housing unit, to protect the display, when it is completely folded shut. When you open it, it now has 3-4 new gears that work in conjunction with the hinge system, to make sure there is enough torque when opening and closing it. The Wacom later has been refined, which is making it easier to make notes, highlights and annotations in a PDF file or the dedicated note taking app.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

