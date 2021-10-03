Dynasty Warriors live-action movie trailer

The Dynasty Warriors film will be premiering in Hong Kong and mainland China next month, and to whet your appetite a new trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the movie which was first announced back in 2016.

The Dynasty Warriors film has been created by China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited, offering a movie adaptation of the popular video game and has been directed by Roy Chow, based on a script by Christine To. The Dynasty Warriors film storyline revolves around heroes Liu Bei, Guan Yu and Zhang Fei – as played by Tony Yang, Geng Han, and Justin Cheung respectively – against the powerful Lu Bu (Louis Koo).

Dynasty Warriors is a series of hack and slash action video games created by Omega Force and Koei, offering a spin-off of Koei’s turn-based strategy Romance of the Three Kingdoms series, which is based loosely around the Chinese historical text Records of the Three Kingdoms, from which it derives its name in Japanese.

Source : Eurogamer

