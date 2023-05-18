DXC-A4G miniature 3D printer hits Kickstarter

Entering the realm of 3D printing solutions is the DXC-A4G, the inaugural model in the DXC-A series. A standout feature of the DXC-A4G is its compatibility with Klipper firmware. This high-performance 3D printer firmware is engineered to enhance printer effectiveness and stability, vital attributes in any 3D printing application. Assembly is also hassle-free with the DXC-A4G, owing to its ‘zero’ welding structure design.

No soldering of electronic components is required, simplifying both assembly and maintenance, thus streamlining the user experience. Early access pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $99 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

The allure of the DXC-A4G lies not just in its performance but also in its customizability. It offers the opportunity to shape your 3D printing journey, enabling you to construct a machine precisely suited to your needs. In doing so, it also allows for skill development and knowledge acquisition in the fields of technology and engineering.

This device brings the power of FDM printing technology, known for delivering high-quality models, to your hands. It guarantees high-precision results down to 0.2mm and exhibits an impressive printing speed of up to 180mm/s. With the DXC-A4G, efficient and accurate 3D printing becomes accessible, opening up a world of possibilities for your creative aspirations.

Assuming that the DXC-A4G funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the DXC-A4G mini 3D printer project check out the promotional video below.

“We do not specifically recommend any configuration, whether it is the stable Marlin firmware or the more advanced and high-performance Klipper control solution. We believe that customers’ choices should be respected to the maximum extent possible. This includes but is not limited to the UI interface of a certain 3D printing control solution provider that customers prefer or the stepper motor from a particular manufacturer. Customers can achieve 100% capability to assemble and implement their own solution. It’s like assembling a PC by themselves.”

