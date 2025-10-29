New Ubiquiti Security Dome Cameras : G6 Pro Dome, G6 Pro Turret & AI Multi Sensor 4

What if your surveillance system could do more than just watch? Imagine cameras so advanced they not only capture every detail in stunning 4K resolution but also intelligently analyze their surroundings in real-time, tracking objects, recognizing faces, and adapting to low-light conditions. The new generation of dome cameras—G6 Pro Dome, G6 Pro Turret, and AI Multi Sensor 4—is here to redefine what security technology can achieve. These devices don’t just monitor; they anticipate, adapt, and excel in environments ranging from bustling airports to sensitive industrial sites. With innovative AI integration and rugged designs built for the toughest conditions, this lineup is poised to set a new standard for surveillance.

Below Ubiquiti explains how these next-gen cameras combine AI-driven intelligence with exceptional imaging to deliver unparalleled security solutions. From synchronized multi-sensor coverage to vandal-resistant designs, each model offers unique advantages tailored to diverse applications. Whether you’re safeguarding critical infrastructure or making sure public safety in expansive spaces, these cameras promise precision, resilience, and adaptability. But what truly sets them apart? Join us as we uncover the features that make the G6 Pro Dome, G6 Pro Turret, and AI Multi Sensor 4 more than just cameras, they’re the future of surveillance.

Advanced Surveillance Technology

Exceptional Imaging and AI-Driven Intelligence

The G6 Pro Dome and G6 Pro Turret are equipped with 8-megapixel sensors, delivering ultra-sharp 4K resolution for crystal-clear visuals. This ensures that even the smallest details are captured, making these cameras ideal for environments requiring high-definition monitoring. The AI Multi Sensor 4 takes this further with four independent 4K sensors, providing synchronized coverage across expansive areas such as airports, stadiums, and campuses.

AI integration enhances the functionality of all three models. Real-time scene analysis, object tracking, and facial recognition are seamlessly incorporated, offering advanced monitoring capabilities. The LED ring on the G6 Pro Dome and G6 Pro Turret ensures improved Face ID accuracy, making these cameras highly effective in both private and public settings. These features are indispensable for applications requiring precise identification and tracking.

Optimized Performance in Low-Light and Night Conditions

Low-light and nighttime surveillance are no longer challenges with this camera lineup. Both the G6 Pro Dome and G6 Pro Turret feature infrared (IR) technology with a 40-meter range, allowing clear visibility even in complete darkness. Additionally, the integrated white light LED provides full-color imaging at night, offering a more accurate representation of monitored areas. These capabilities are particularly valuable in environments with inconsistent lighting, such as parking lots, industrial sites, or outdoor public spaces.

Introducing Ubiquiti Next-Gen Dome Security Cameras

Zoom Capabilities and Wide-Area Monitoring

The optical zoom features of the G6 Pro Turret and AI Multi Sensor 4 add significant versatility to their applications. The G6 Pro Turret offers up to 2.36x optical zoom, while the AI Multi Sensor 4 provides 2.3x optical zoom. These capabilities allow users to focus on specific areas without sacrificing image quality. The AI Multi Sensor 4’s synchronized multi-sensor design ensures seamless coverage across large spaces, making it an ideal choice for venues like campuses, airports, and other wide-area environments.

Durability and Resilience in Challenging Conditions

Engineered for reliability, the G6 Pro Dome and G6 Pro Turret are built to withstand harsh conditions. Both models feature IP66-rated weatherproof housing, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The G6 Pro Dome also features an IK10-rated vandal-resistant design, making sure it can endure physical impacts in high-security areas. These features make the cameras well-suited for deployment in industrial facilities, public spaces, and other environments where durability is critical.

Customizable Features for Versatile Applications

The G6 Pro Dome, G6 Pro Turret, and AI Multi Sensor 4 are designed with user adaptability in mind. Key customizable features include:

Two-way audio for real-time communication, enhancing situational awareness and interaction.

for real-time communication, enhancing situational awareness and interaction. Onboard SD card storage for reliable video backup, making sure data retention even during network disruptions.

for reliable video backup, making sure data retention even during network disruptions. Dual color options and custom mounting accessories to seamlessly integrate into various environments.

These features allow the cameras to be tailored to meet specific surveillance needs, making sure optimal performance in diverse scenarios.

Applications in High-Security and Critical Monitoring

The G6 Pro Dome, G6 Pro Turret, and AI Multi Sensor 4 are purpose-built for environments where security is paramount. The G6 Pro Dome’s vandal-resistant design makes it an excellent choice for high-risk areas prone to tampering or physical damage. Meanwhile, the AI Multi Sensor 4’s synchronized multi-sensor coverage is ideal for mission-critical venues requiring comprehensive oversight, such as industrial facilities, transportation hubs, and large public gatherings. These cameras provide the tools necessary to maintain safety and operational efficiency in even the most demanding settings.

Redefining Surveillance Standards

The G6 Pro Dome, G6 Pro Turret, and AI Multi Sensor 4 represent a significant advancement in surveillance technology. By combining high-resolution imaging, AI-driven functionality, and rugged designs, they address the complex challenges of modern security. Whether deployed in high-risk facilities or expansive public areas, these cameras deliver precision, durability, and intelligent performance. Their innovative features set a new benchmark for surveillance, offering reliable solutions for today’s most pressing security needs.

