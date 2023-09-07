Dune Spice Wars game leaves Early Access

Dune Spice Wars the real-time strategy game that has been entertaining players in its Early Access phase, is set to make a grand entrance into the gaming world with its official 1.0 launch on September 14th 2023. Developed by Shiro Games the creators of the critically acclaimed Northgard, this game is set in the groundbreaking universe of Frank Herbert’s Dune, a world that has enthralled science fiction enthusiasts for decades.

The game’s premise is as intriguing as its setting. Players are thrust into the harsh desert planet of Arrakis, where they must lead their faction in a battle for control and dominance. The stakes are high, as the planet is the only source of the most valuable resource in the universe – Spice. This coveted substance extends life, expands consciousness, and makes interstellar travel possible. It is sought by the most influential forces in the Imperium, making the struggle for control over Arrakis a high-stakes game of strategy and survival.

“Dune: Spice Wars releases out of Early Access in September. Lead one of the Great Houses of the Imperium to dominate Arrakis and the flow of spice. Through intrigue, warfare, economy, and spycraft, you will rule the deserts or be buried in them.”

Dune Spice Wars is a 4X real-time strategy game, a genre that combines exploration, expansion, exploitation, and extermination. This means that players are not only tasked with battling for control over Arrakis, but also with exploring the planet, expanding their territory, exploiting resources, and exterminating their enemies. The game also incorporates elements of economic growth, politics, and spying, adding layers of complexity and strategy that will challenge even the most seasoned gamers.

The game’s duration can vary significantly, depending on the player’s strategy and chosen difficulty. A game can last anywhere from 30-45 minutes to 2-3 hours, offering a flexible gaming experience that can be tailored to the player’s preferences and available time.

Dune Spice Wars is set to be released on Steam, and the client is expected to be only around 4 GB in size at release, making it a relatively lightweight game that should be accessible to a wide range of players. The current price for the game is $/€29.99, but this will increase to $/€34.99 upon the official launch.

Spice Wars promises a real-time strategy game with rich setting, complex gameplay, and flexible duration, it offers a unique gaming experience that should appeal to both fans of the Dune universe and strategy game enthusiasts. However it might be worth waiting until reviews are finally out for the game before parting with your hardened cash.



