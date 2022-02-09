DUEX Max dual screen laptop HD 1080p monitor just $189

If you would like to add extra desktop space to your laptop you may be interested in the DUEX Max. A large HD laptop monitor that can transform your single screen laptop into a dual screen workstation. Featuring a magnetic connection system the latest DUEX Max dual screen laptop monitor is now lighter and slimmer and available in 4 new colours with multiple display modes.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $189 or £255 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Extend your laptop screen

“Finally, the DUEX you’ve been waiting for. DUEX Max is our most upgraded, portable dual-screen laptop accessory that makes multitasking effortless. The iconic portable, external monitors complement mobile work, entertainment on the go, and everything in between. Now, you can also choose from four expressive hues to convey the true you. “

With the assumption that the DUEX Max crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the DUEX Max dual screen laptop monitor project play the promotional video below.

“DUEX Max features a larger 14.1” full-HD display that easily slides out to either side of your laptop. You’ll enjoy the same 1080p resolution but with an 85% screen-to-body ratio so everything you see is crisp and clear. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the dual screen laptop monitor, jump over to the official DUEX Max crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

